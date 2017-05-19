Listen Live

Employee Snaps Picture of Barrie Theft Suspect

Man Accused of Stealing from Supplements Store

By News

Police Looking to ID Male After Downtown TheftA heartless heart supply theft. Barrie Police say someone swiped a $140 bottle of Heart Drops from the Nutrition Plus store on Maple Avenue late Wednesday afternoon. It is said the suspect left the store with the bottle, but was stopped by an employee who was able to get the item back and take a picture of the suspect. The suspect is described as:

  • Male, white
  • 30-35 years old
  • Short, dirty blonde hair slicked back
  • Slim build
  • Wearing blue sunglasses

Police are continuing their investigation at this time and wish for anyone who may have information to please contact PCJ Zohr of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2608 or email at jzohr@barriepolice.ca.

Related posts

Boil Water Notice for Grandview Beach, Paradise Point

Man With An Alleged Temper Facing Criminal Charge

Changing Of The Guard At Barrie Police

Storm Wreaks Havoc In Region

Police Week Activities

Victoria Day

Two Arrested Twice By Same Officer

OMB Replacement Welcome News to Oro Medonte Mayor

Driver Charged After Vehicle Rear Ended in Alcona