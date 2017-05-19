Employee Snaps Picture of Barrie Theft Suspect

A heartless heart supply theft. Barrie Police say someone swiped a $140 bottle of Heart Drops from the Nutrition Plus store on Maple Avenue late Wednesday afternoon. It is said the suspect left the store with the bottle, but was stopped by an employee who was able to get the item back and take a picture of the suspect. The suspect is described as:

Male, white

30-35 years old

Short, dirty blonde hair slicked back

Slim build

Wearing blue sunglasses

Police are continuing their investigation at this time and wish for anyone who may have information to please contact PCJ Zohr of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2608 or email at jzohr@barriepolice.ca.