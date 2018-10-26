Even Though Justin Bieber Can’t Do It, He’s Encouraging Others To Do It!
GO VOTE!
Justin Bieber won’t be voting in the upcoming American midterm elections, because he’s a Canadian. Justin is the latest celebrity urging Americans to head to the polls on November 6th.
He tweeted: “Living in the US I see how this country affects not only people here but all around the world. There are so many things people need help with that I hope all of you who can get out and Vote and make your voices heard. I would if I could :)”
Living in the US I see how this country affects not only people here but all around the world. There are so many things people need help with that I hope all of you who can get out and Vote and make your voices heard. I would if I could 🙂
— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) October 24, 2018