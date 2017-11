One person is dead following a collision involving a dump truck near Schomberg. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says a head-on crash on Highway 9, near the 12th Concession, happened around 11:00 this morning, claiming one motorist’s life and putting another in hospital. Highway 9 was shut down through the lunch hour for police investigation.

Banner photo courtesty: OPP Sgt. Kerry Schimdt