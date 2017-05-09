Fentanyl Taken in Keswick Pharmacy Robbery
Male Suspect Sought After Hold Up
Police hunting for a suspect after a pharmacy robbery in Keswick. York Regional Police say the suspect went into a pharmacy at Simcoe Ave and Metro Road, and went straight to the counter to demand narcotics. Police say the guy left with some fentanyl. The suspect is described as:
- male
- 30-35 years of age
- medium build
- about 5’9″
- wearing grey hoodie, dark blue track pants, face mask
Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Hold Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext 6631.