Fire At Barrie Breakfast Joint Shuts Down Major Artery

No Injuries Reported

A fire at a pancake house closed off a small section of Essa road most of the afternoon.


Samantha Hoffman with Barrie fire told us today fire investigators have been called in following the blaze at Stacked near Essa and Veterans.


The call came in around quarter past one Friday afternoon, as fire crews were already dealing with a slew of reported grass fires in the area. No word yet on cause or damage estimate.

