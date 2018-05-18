Fire At Barrie Breakfast Joint Shuts Down Major Artery

A fire at a pancake house closed off a small section of Essa road most of the afternoon.

.@Barrie_Fire on scene on Essa Rd. between Harvie and Veterans, due to a structure fire at a restaurant there. pic.twitter.com/VADf4vduhN — 107.5 Kool Fm News (@KOOLFMNEWS) May 18, 2018



Samantha Hoffman with Barrie fire told us today fire investigators have been called in following the blaze at Stacked near Essa and Veterans.

Essa Rd update. Crews ensuring they have found all hot spots and the true seat of the fire, conducting a “stubborn” overhaul. Please be patient if you are attempting to travel along Essa Rd. pic.twitter.com/rUGzrQHUcE — Barrie Fire (@Barrie_Fire) May 18, 2018



The call came in around quarter past one Friday afternoon, as fire crews were already dealing with a slew of reported grass fires in the area. No word yet on cause or damage estimate.