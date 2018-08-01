Fourth Time Lately That Tires And Rims Taken Off Stolen Dump Truck

Some bad guys stole a dump truck from Barrie and drove out to Springwater to take the tires off, and it’s not the first time.

Huronia West OPP came across the truck around 7:00 Tuesday morning, just off Bertram Industrial Parkway near Highway 27 in Springwater. The truck was jacked up on blocks with all tires and rims removed.

Between the OPP and Barrie Police Service, it is said this is the fourth time this has happened in the area lately. Anyone with information should contact Huronia West OPP at (705) 429-3575, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-2222-TIPS.