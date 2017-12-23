Free Holiday Skating in Barrie

Grab your skates and enjoy a free holiday open skate at City recreation centres, thanks to Tim Hortons and the City of Barrie.

Today, you can skate from 7 p.m. – 8:50 p.m. at the East Bayfield Community Centre. Be sure to bring your own skates though, skate and equipment rentals are not available at the facilities.

Other skating dates and locations include:

Allandale Recreation Centre, 190 Bayview Dr.

• December 27, 3 p.m. – 4:50 p.m.

• December 30, 5 p.m. – 6:50 p.m.

East Bayfield Community Centre, 80 Livingstone St E.

• December 28, 3:30 p.m. – 5:20 p.m.

• December 29, 10 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.

Holly Community Centre, 171 Mapleton Ave.

• December 28, 1:30 p.m. – 3:20 p.m.

Visit www.barrie.ca/dropins for more holiday drop-in events at all recreation centres.