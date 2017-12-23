Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM

Free Holiday Skating in Barrie

Five Free Skating Days

By News

Grab your skates and enjoy a free holiday open skate at City recreation centres, thanks to Tim Hortons and the City of Barrie.

Today, you can  skate from 7 p.m. – 8:50 p.m. at the East Bayfield Community Centre.  Be sure to bring your own skates though,  skate and equipment rentals are not available at the facilities.

Other skating dates and locations include:

Allandale Recreation Centre, 190 Bayview Dr.
• December 27, 3 p.m. – 4:50 p.m.
• December 30, 5 p.m. – 6:50 p.m.

East Bayfield Community Centre, 80 Livingstone St E.
• December 28, 3:30 p.m. – 5:20 p.m.
• December 29, 10 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.

Holly Community Centre, 171 Mapleton Ave.
• December 28, 1:30 p.m. – 3:20 p.m.

Visit www.barrie.ca/dropins for more holiday drop-in events at all recreation centres.

Related posts

C.O.P.E. Van Stolen

What’s Open and Closed – Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day

Warning About Fool’s Gold Coming from Barrie Police

Consider Donating Your Loblaws Gift Card To The Barrie Food Bank

The Rap Sheet

Need Someone To Talk To This Holiday Season?

Tourism Grant to Benefit Midland And Other Port Cities

Emergency Room Open On Christmas

Wasaga Beach Gives First Approval to Budget