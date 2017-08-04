Free Shuttles to Barrie’s Kempenfest

Listen Live

A highlight of Barrie’s summer takes over the city’s waterfront this weekend. The 47th annual Kempenfest kicks off in earnest Saturday morning with over 300 vendors, a midway, and lots of fun for the whole family. What won’t be fun is finding a parking spot. The midway takes over the North Centennial Beach lot, but a new yet-to-be-named lot has just opened on Lakeshore Drive, just south of Victoria Street. On street parking will be available along Lakeshore and surrounding routes, but if history repeats itself, those spots will fill up fast; the city recommends taking advantage of free shuttle service, running from 9:00am to 6:00pm, Saturday to Monday. Pickup locations can be found on the city’s website as can a listing of available parking lots in the downtown core. The midway opens at 5:00 Friday afternoon.

