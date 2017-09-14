Listen Live

Friday’s Weather

With extended outlook

By News
Today Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 27. Humidex 33. UV index 6 or high.
Tonight  Clear. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 15.
Sat Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 28. Humidex 33.
Night Clear. Low 13.
Sun Sunny. High 28.
Night Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 15.
Mon A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26.
Night Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 15.
Tue A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.
Night Cloudy periods. Low 11.
Wed A mix of sun and cloud. High 24.
Night Cloudy periods. Low 10.
Thu A mix of sun and cloud. High 23.

