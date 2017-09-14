Friday’s Weather

|Today
|Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 27. Humidex 33. UV index 6 or high.
|Tonight
|Clear. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 15.
|Sat
|Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 28. Humidex 33.
|Night
|Clear. Low 13.
|Sun
|Sunny. High 28.
|Night
|Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 15.
|Mon
|A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26.
|Night
|Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 15.
|Tue
|A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.
|Night
|Cloudy periods. Low 11.
|Wed
|A mix of sun and cloud. High 24.
|Night
|Cloudy periods. Low 10.
|Thu
|A mix of sun and cloud. High 23.