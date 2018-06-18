‘Gaming Disorder’ To Be Added To Disease List

Gaming Disorder is expected to be added today to the International Classification of Diseases (ICD). The World Health Organization (WHO) will list it under Mental Health Conditions.

Gaming Disorder is when gaming behaviour takes precedence over other activities, when the behaviour continues despite the onset of negative consequences and when it leads to significant distress and impairment in personal, family, social, educational or occupational functioning – disturbed sleep and eating habits for instance. The negative pattern of behaviour would have to have continued for a year before a diagnosis of gaming behaviour could be made.

PREVALENCE “VERY LOW”

The International Classification of Diseases defines diseases, disorders, injuries and other related health conditions. It is used by researchers to count deaths, diseases, injuries and symptoms, and doctors and other medical practitioners to diagnose disease and other conditions. Health care companies and insurers often use the ICD as a basis for reimbursement.

WHO suggests the overall prevalence of Gaming Disorder is “very low.”