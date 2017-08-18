Listen Live

Gas Theft Suspect Accused of Running From The Law

Barrie Man Charged After the Tank Was Filled With Stolen Gas Five Times

It took over a year, but police have put the cuffs on a guy suspected of stealing gas. The investigation started back in March of last year, when police say a white Ford F-150 filled the tank without paying, five times in Essa and Oro Medonte. It wasn’t until this past June when a suspect and vehicle were identified, and when the OPP tried to stop the truck, they say it took off. Police backed off of the chase for safety’s sake, but were waiting at the suspect’s home with a search warrant instead. A 33-year-old man is facing a few charges including drug possession, flight from police, and dangerous driving.

