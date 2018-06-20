Listen Live

George Taking Aim At Gay Men’s Sexual Health

New Sexual Health Clinic Specific For Guys Into Guys

There’s a new name in town for gay guys to remember: George. That’s the moniker given to the Gilbert Centre’s new clinic, designed with a very specific clientele in mind. The Centre’s Executive Director Gerry Croteau tells us George is for gay guys, men into men, and “their sexual health needs, their testing needs, and a safe environment for them to speak about coming out, or sexual encounters they’ve had, without feeling discriminated or lectured to.”

George will start as a six month pilot project, according to Croteau “to see how it is recieved in the community, and after six months, we’ll decide if we’ll do it ongoing.” The clinic will be held the 3rd Wednesday of each month, from 5:00 – 7:30. George’s inaugural session takes place June 20th.

The sexual health clinic provides free, discreet, confidential services for gay, bisexual, two spirit and heteroflexible guys, offering a slew of services. George offers screening and treatment for Sexually Transmitted Infections, rapid HIV testing, PrEP counselling, a variety of immunizations, along with harm reduction and mental health counseling.

George takes place at 80 Bradford Street, Suite 555, Barrie. For more info call 705-722-6778 or email george@gilbertcentre.ca.

 

