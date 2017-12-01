Gilbert Centre Opening Its Doors To Mark World AIDS Day

Today is World AIDS Day, falls on December 1st every year, and marks an opportunity for folks worldwide and here in Barrie to not only remember those lost to the disease, but also to show support for folks still living with the disease. Word AIDS Day has been recognized since 1988, the longest running global health day. In Barrie, the Gilbert Centre will be holding an open house today from 2 to 4, over at 80 Bradford St., with remarks from local political types and an HIV activist to boot. You can even join in on the Red Scarf Campaign, an awareness campaign that runs in conjunction with World AIDS Day. Over 70,000 Canadians are living with HIV, 25% don’t even know it.