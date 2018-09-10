Giving Meridian Place Elements A Name To Recognize Financial Contributions

A few kind-hearted folks are getting recognition for their efforts in making Meridian Place more memorable.

That stage front-and-centre at Meridian Place? It is henceforth known as “The Wildfire-Peacock Stage” to recognize the Peacock Foundation’s sponsorship contribution of $250,000.

If you’ll look to the western edge, a promenade extending from Dunlop Street to Simcoe and Heritage Park, will soon bear the name “Cullington Way” in recognition of a $100,000 contribution from Angela Baldwin and Mark Jepp.

The eastern promenade, meanwhile, has earned the moniker “Pte. Frank Samuel Sivell Way” thanks to contribution from Jamie and Wendy Massie, to the tune of $100,000. According to the City of Barrie: “Pte. Sivell was Mr. Massie’s grandfather and a member of the Canadian Expeditionary Force, 48th Highlanders. He lost his leg at the hip in the Vimy Ridge battle of the First World War. Mr. Sivell was one of several amputee veterans who worked in the prosthetic department at Christie Street Hospital; each of these veterans built a cottage at Leonard’s Beach on a street that became known as Christie Street at the 10th Line of Innisfil.”

Areas in the Nine Mile Portage Tiers will recognize the Kiwanis Club of Barrie’s contributions of $175,000.

Every one of these agreements has an expiry date of 25 years, the same time the title sponsorship ends on Meridian Place. Meridian Credit Union and anyone else interested in naming rights would have to negotiate them by the year 2043.