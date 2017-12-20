Gravel Truck Ditched During Sunnidale Corners Crash

Two people were taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Clearview. Highway 26 had to be closed at Sunnidale Corners, after Clearview Fire Chief Colin Shewell tells us a car, tractor trailer, and large commercial van were involved in a crash. Two from the car had to be extricated by firefighters, and treated for non life threatening injuries. The highway was closed until well past dinnertime, as tow trucks dealt with the task of pulling a fully loaded gravel truck out of the ditch. Minor injuries reported among the commercial vehicle drivers.

Banner photo courtesy: @ClearviewFire