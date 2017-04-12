Gravenhurst Fire Dept. Offering Scholarship To Local Teen For Womans Firefighter Camp

Camp FFIT (Female Firefighters in Training) is a program made for young women aged 15 to 18 who are interested in becoming fire fighters. This summer, Huntsville/ Lake of Bays Fire is planning on hosting the camp, and today, Gravenhurst Fire say they want to help. They are offering a scholarship to the camp for one young lady from the community. They say those who are interested need to write a short essay on how women firefighters can make a difference in their community. They can drop off those essays to Gravenhurst Fire Department #1 on Harvie Street or email them to fire@gravenhurst.ca

