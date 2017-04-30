Gun Used In Orillia Robbery

Listen Live

Orillia OPP have arrested and charged 2 men after  an alleged robbery on Gill street. Officers responded to the call around 7 pm on Friday where they say two men had used a weapon in a robbery of a residence and then fled. Investigators called in the k-9  unit to assist with their search and caught the two Etobicoke men, ages 19 and 24. They were both charged  with robbery with a fire arm and breach of probation.  Police say this is an on going investigation.

