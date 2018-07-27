Listen Live

Heading Out On The Water? Check The Forecast

Students rescued from Lake Simcoe after canoe capsized

By News

Provincial Police reminding everyone who plans to head out on the water to check weather forecasts and conditions ahead of time.

Fourteen students from Youth Leadership Camps of Canada were paddling yesterday on Lake Simcoe near McCrae Park when the wind picked up and the water got rough.

The canoe took on water and eventually sunk.

All on board were wearing life jackets.

Orillia and Rama Firefighters help them out of the water. Simcoe County Paramedics gave them a quick check.

OPP say while the weather is somewhat unpredictable there are weather warnings and water-goers should heed these warnings for safety reasons. If you encounter bad weather while on the water get to the nearest land mass and wait out the storm.

