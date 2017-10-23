Helping New Students Feel At Home

On September 21, 2017, the Bridge Builders of Holy Trinity Catholic High School (HTR) took the Grade 9 classes to the old community centre in downtown Bradford for a day filled with fun. The day started out with 14 groups of Grade 9’s with 15 students in each group. The opening ceremony was hosted by the HTR Athletic Council. The Fun Day was filled with many activities to encourage students to interact and create new friendships. Some of the crazy games included passing a lemon using only your chin and neck and a friendly game of Tug of War. It was a morning filled with laughter and fun.

In the afternoon, the Grade 9’s enjoyed a complimentary lunch. After everyone was finished, there was time to meet up with friends and anticipate the next event.

As part of the Grade 9 Fun Day, everyone received free tickets for the upcoming school movie day. The Athletic Council hosted the event and sold a variety of snacks and drinks to enjoy during the movie. The Bridge Builders spent the day helping the anxious grade 9’s adjust to the big leap from elementary school to high school.