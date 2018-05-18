High Fire Danger Rating in Muskoka

Some dry conditions across Muskoka may make your long weekend plans all wet. The Fire Danger Rating across six Muskoka municipalities is set to HIGH, meaning no daytime burning at all in Bracebridge, Georgian Bay Township, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Lake of Bays, or Muskoka Lakes.

#Muskoka, the first long weekend of the cottage season is here – please be aware that the forests are quite dry…no daytime burning is permitted, family fireworks are strongly discouraged, and flying lanterns are just plain foolish near any forested community.@ONforestfires pic.twitter.com/0EtoHVg2wO — GravenhurstFIRE (@GravenhurstFIRE) May 18, 2018



Only small, easily manageable fires are permitted at night, and must be constantly monitored, with easy access to extinguishing materials.

The current Fire Danger Rating is now set at “HIGH” – Extreme caution must be taken with all open flames. Small fires are permitted although NO DAYTIME BURNING is allowed. You must have adequate tools and water to extinguish the fire and you must be with your fire at all times. pic.twitter.com/KreYZCFhxZ — HLOB Fire Department (@HLOBfire) May 14, 2018



With the Fire Danger Rating set to high, this also means no fireworks are permitted. The Fire Danger Rating is decided based on a few factors; relative humidity, temperature, prevous 24-hour rain, wind directions and speed, along with the type of forest in the area.