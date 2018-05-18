Listen Live

High Fire Danger Rating in Muskoka

Fire Ban Means No Fireworks Either

By News

Some dry conditions across Muskoka may make your long weekend plans all wet. The Fire Danger Rating across six Muskoka municipalities is set to HIGH, meaning no daytime burning at all in Bracebridge, Georgian Bay Township, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Lake of Bays, or Muskoka Lakes.


Only small, easily manageable fires are permitted at night, and must be constantly monitored, with easy access to extinguishing materials.


With the Fire Danger Rating set to high, this also means no fireworks are permitted. The Fire Danger Rating is decided based on a few factors; relative humidity, temperature, prevous 24-hour rain, wind directions and speed, along with the type of forest in the area.

