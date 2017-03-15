High Heels On Hot Seat In BC
Workplace dress code could be banned
British Columbia is close to telling employers they cannot force female workers to wear high heels. A private member’s bill is working its way through the BC Legislature that would ban the dress code for safety reasons. The bill has support from several business associations in British Columbia, as well as all provincial parties. it follows a similar initiative in the United Kingdom. Clear here for more on this story.
image: Press Association via BBC