Hockey Helps The Homeless Presents Two $40,000 Cheques
David Busby Street Centre and Redwood Park Communities Benefiting From Big Game
Two cheques presented down at the Barrie Spirit Catcher today, following a stellar hockey game in march. Reps from Hockey Helps The Homeless were on hand to present to Redwood Parks Communities, and the David Busby Street Centre a cheque for fourty thousand dollars, each, and the Street Centre’s Sara Peddle says they’ll put it to good use.
She adds an organization like the David Busby Street Centre wouldn’t exist without fundraising initiatives like this.
The star-studded charitable hockey match on March 3rd saw 160 players raise 80 thousand dollars.