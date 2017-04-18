Innisfil Teens In Hot Water Over Attempted Armed Mugging

Two teens are in trouble with the law over the attempted theft of a belt. South Simcoe Police say it happened at an outlet mall at Highway 89 and the 400 around 4:30 Monday afternoon, claiming two teens approached a victim and demanded his belt. One of the teens was said to be armed with a knife. The victim took off, not before getting kicked, while the suspects were tracked down a short distance away. Both 18-year-old Innisfil boys face a Robbery charge, while one of them will also to Weapons and Assault charges in court too.