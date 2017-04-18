Listen Live

Innisfil Teens In Hot Water Over Attempted Armed Mugging

Police Say Knife Involved in Attempted Theft of Belt

Two teens are in trouble with the law over the attempted theft of a belt. South Simcoe Police say it happened at an outlet mall at Highway 89 and the 400 around 4:30 Monday afternoon, claiming two teens approached a victim and demanded his belt. One of the teens was said to be armed with a knife. The victim took off, not before getting kicked, while the suspects were tracked down a short distance away. Both 18-year-old Innisfil boys face a Robbery charge, while one of them will also to Weapons and Assault charges in court too.

