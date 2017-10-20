Kirland Lake Boy Charged With Defrauding Elderly Wasaga Beach Couple

Police have put the cuffs on the guy suspected of defrauding an elderly Wasaga Beach couple out of thousands. The couple, in their 80’s called the OPP Wednesday, after they realized the phone call they got was a scam. The person on the other end of the call told the couple they’d won a new car, and all they needed to do to claim the vehicle was send $15,000. So they did. Police tracked the caller to Kirkland Lake, where a 20-year-old man now faces a Fraud charge and a January court date. Police were able to recover some of the couple’s money.