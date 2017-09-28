Listen Live

Laurentian Faculty On Strike

All Classes Taught By Full- or Part-Time Faculty Suspended

By News

Laurentian University Faculty Association members hit the picket line this morning, after labour negotiations broke down. The Association and the University had been at the bargaining table since May, but no deal has been hammered down. As a result, all classes taught by full- and part-time faculty at the Barrie and Sudbury campus will be suspended. Student services will be available however, but anyone going to the campus should be prepared for delays due to picketing.

Related posts

Hunt For New Oro Medonte School Site Begins

The Rap Sheet

Clearview Fire Will Install That Smoke And CO Alarm For You

Collingwood Regional Airport Up For Grabs

Run For The Cure – Alliston

Pumpkinferno Returns To Penetanguishene

Making A Difference; Barrie Couple Helping Women In Transition

World Headlines

Thursday’s Weather