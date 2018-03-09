Listen Live

Lengthy Police Investigation Results in Child Porn Charges Against Barrie Man

Man Arrested, Devices Seized, During Search of Barrie Home

A tip from the public over a year ago has lead to child porn charges against a Barrie man. Investigators were alerted in October 2016 to the alleged uploading of child pornography, which kicked off a lengthy online investigation resulting in the arrest of a 36-year-old man on Thursday. Police say six devices were seized during a search of a Barrie home, while the suspect is charged with Accessing, Possessing, and Distributing Child Porn.

