Listen: Avril Lavigne Details Battle With Lyme Disease On New Song ‘Head Above Water’

It’s been 5 years since Avril Lavigne has released any new music – the singer had much bigger things on her plate.

Lavigne has been battling Lyme Disease since 2015. The Canadian pop powerhouse released her first new song in 5 years on Wednesday, entitled “Head Above Water“. Lavigne says the song was inspired by her battle with Lyme, saying “I thought I was dying, and I had accepted that I was going to die. My mom laid with me in bed and held me. I felt like I was drowning. Under my breath, I prayed ‘God, please help to keep my head above the water.’

To addition to the release of “Head Above Water,” the Avril Lavigne Foundation has launched a charitable t-shirt campaign that will raise money to benefit individuals affected by Lyme disease who can’t afford treatment.