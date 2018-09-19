Listen Live

Listen: Avril Lavigne Details Battle With Lyme Disease On New Song ‘Head Above Water’

First New Music From The Singer In 5 Years

By Uncategorized

It’s been 5 years since Avril Lavigne has released any new music – the singer had much bigger things on her plate.

Lavigne has been battling Lyme Disease since 2015. The Canadian pop powerhouse released her first new song in 5 years on Wednesday, entitled “Head Above Water“. Lavigne says the song was inspired by her battle with Lyme, saying “I thought I was dying, and I had accepted that I was going to die. My mom laid with me in bed and held me. I felt like I was drowning. Under my breath, I prayed ‘God, please help to keep my head above the water.’

To addition to the release of “Head Above Water,” the Avril Lavigne Foundation has launched a charitable t-shirt campaign that will raise money to benefit individuals affected by Lyme disease who can’t afford treatment.

Related posts

Hanson Goes to the Orchestra

JLo Nails Her MTV VMA Performance

Kool FM’s Favourite Aretha Franklin Songs

The Second Half Of Prince’s Discography Available For Streaming

WATCH: Bryan Adams Joins Taylor Swift On Stage In Toronto To Perform “Summer of ’69”

Science Tells Us Which Songs Are The Most “Danceable”

Top 100 Music Videos According To Critics

Demi Lovato Hospitalized for Suspected Overdose

WATCH: Official Trailer for Ed Sheeran Documentary, Songwriter