LOOK: Adorable Picture of Princess Charlotte Released

A Day Before Her Second Birthday

Kensington Palace released this sweet photo of little Princess Charlotte on Twitter a day before her 2nd birthday!

Her loving parents, Prince William and Duchess Kate of Cambridge have continued this little tradition of releasing a picture of their children to the world around their birthdays so we can enjoy how much they’ve grown!

Just like before, the Duchess Kate took the beautiful picture, apparently some time in April at their country home.

