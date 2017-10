Two teens have been sentenced to nine years each for the attempted murder of a school friend on Christmas Eve 2016. Taylor Jacksch, John Davey and Michael Linke had become friends at Stayner Collegiate. Court heard Jacksch and Davey had become angry with Linke over a breach of trust about a drug deal. They took him to a trail in Oro-Medonte and tortured him with a machete for a half hour, leaving him for dead.