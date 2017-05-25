Many Join, But Few Take Advantage Of Loyalty Programs

How many Air Miles have you collected? What do you have stockpiled in Canadian Tire Money? When was the last time you used your loyalty points and dollars? A report from Bond Brand Loyalty says the average Canadian is signed up for 12 loyalty programs and have $16B worth of unused rewards among us – about $629 each. The survey found more than half of us have not a clue how many points we have. And a quarter of us have never redeemed them…for anything. The most used rewards are the credit and debit card programs, coffee, gas and drug store rewards. The least popular are Air Miles and Aeroplan. Click here for more on the study.