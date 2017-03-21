Listen Live

Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You” Being Turned Into An Animated Movie

I Don't Want A Lot For Christmas, There Is Just One Thing I Need

All I Want For Christmas Is You is one of Mariah Carey’s best selling songs ever. You can’t avoid it during the holidays, and now, it’s being made in to a movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, production is underway on the CGI film that will be released later this year. Mariah will narrate the film, which features a voice cast including Henry Winkler& Lacey Chabert.

Carey announced the film via Twitter on Tuesday:

The plot loosely follows Mariah’s 2015 children’s book based on the song, which has sold over 750,000 copies.

