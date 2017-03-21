Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You” Being Turned Into An Animated Movie
I Don't Want A Lot For Christmas, There Is Just One Thing I Need
All I Want For Christmas Is You is one of Mariah Carey’s best selling songs ever. You can’t avoid it during the holidays, and now, it’s being made in to a movie.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, production is underway on the CGI film that will be released later this year. Mariah will narrate the film, which features a voice cast including Henry Winkler& Lacey Chabert.
Carey announced the film via Twitter on Tuesday:
My song is becoming a movie! You’re the first to hear about this exciting news! Follow @AllIWantMovie for more updates. #AllIWantMovie pic.twitter.com/vb1j75eGZk
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) March 21, 2017
The plot loosely follows Mariah’s 2015 children’s book based on the song, which has sold over 750,000 copies.