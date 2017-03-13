Massive Rubber Duck Making It’s Way To Midland

We’re not ducking around.

As part of the Ontario 150 Tour to celebrate Canada’s 15th Birthday, a giant rubber ducky will be making its way all around the province this summer. The duck will make stops in Toronto, Amherstburg, Brockville, Midland, Sault Ste. Marie & Owen Sound this summer!

If you were wondering just how giant this rubber ducky is going to be, we were curious as well. A casual 61 feet tall, 79 feet wide and 89 feet long. That’s 30,000 pounds of squeaky goodness.

The rubber duck is a copycat version of an original piece of art from The Netherlands, created by artist Florentijn Hofman.