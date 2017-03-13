Listen Live

Massive Rubber Duck Making It’s Way To Midland

Holy Quack!

By Humor, Local, Videos

We’re not ducking around.

As part of the Ontario 150 Tour to celebrate Canada’s 15th Birthday, a giant rubber ducky will be making its way all around the province this summer. The duck will make stops in Toronto, Amherstburg, Brockville, Midland, Sault Ste. Marie & Owen Sound this summer!

If you were wondering just how giant this rubber ducky is going to be, we were curious as well. A casual 61 feet tall, 79 feet wide and 89 feet long. That’s 30,000 pounds of squeaky goodness.

The rubber duck is a copycat version of an original piece of art from The Netherlands, created by artist Florentijn Hofman.

Related posts

Two Break-Ins, One Suspect In Alliston

Crush The CRA Scam

Police Want To Speak To Pair Following Barrie Stabbing

Research Shows Negative Health Affects Of Daylight Savings Time

Frying Pan Weapon Of Choice in Bradford Altercation

Police Say Trafficking Bust Means Twenty Grand in Drugs Off Barrie Streets

Death Toll Climbs To 50 In Landslide At Ethiopian Garbage Dump

Collingwood Hoping For Hockeyville Victory

Bradford House Fires ‘Suspicious’