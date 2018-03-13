Listen Live

Medication Allegedly Altered Driver’s Cognitive State

Barrie Woman Charged With Impaired Driving

A crash between sedan and recycling truck has led to drug charges laid. The smash up happened around 10:30 yesterday morning at Grove and Owen Streets in Barrie, with police saying the sedan rear ended the truck while the rig was picking up blue boxes. The responding officer says it showed the driver was impaired, but it turns out, not by alcohol; police say the 48-year-old Barrie was on medication that could alter her cognitive state, and was arrested for impaired driving.

