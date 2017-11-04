Listen Live

Michael Gabriel Returns To IdeaLab

Strings Attached...with a portion of proceeds donated to Youth Haven

By News

Singer-songwriter Michael Gabriel returns to Innisfil’s IdeaLab Saturday night for a third appearance in as many years. It has been a busy year since his last visit…

So what does he have in store for Saturday night…

Tickets are available online and also available at Innisfil ideaLAB. $20 Advance / 25 Door with a portion of the proceeds being donated to Youth Haven.

The show starts at 7pm.

Here’s a sample…

banner image – Kevin Lamb

