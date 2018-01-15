Midland Transitional Home Expanding To Help Human Trafficking Victims
Provincial, Federal Funding To Help Create Home, Pay Rent
Human Trafficking survivors will find even more support from a Midland transitional home. Thanks to federal and provincial funding, Huronia Transition Homes is to receive around $825,000 to not only help create a residence for trafficking survivors, but also help them pay rent. This is part of a $7 million commitment from both levels of government to support victims of human trafficking.