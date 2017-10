Missing: Alliston Teen

A missing New Tec teen may be in the Toronto area. The OPP are asking for help in finding 13-year-old Carllove Nandramsingh of Alliston. She was last seen around 1:00 Wednesday morning, and authorities say her disappearance isn’t being treated as suspicious, as they think she may be heading towards the GTA.¬†She is described as female, approximately 5’7, 120lbs with a slim build, black ringlet curled shoulder length hair and a dark complexion. She was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with grey sweatpants.