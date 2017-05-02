MISSING: Huntsville Teen, East Gwillimbury Man
Huntsville OPP, York Regional Police, Asking for Help In Locating Teen and Twenty-Something
Two youngsters have been reported missing from our region. First, from Huntsville; 15-year-old Jasmine Southwind was reported missing yesterday, white, about 5 foot eight, long blonde hair, wearing glasses, might be in south river or the Huntsville area. Jasmine is described as:
- white
- female
- 5’8″
- 160 lbs
- green eyes
- long blonde hair
- wears glasses.
Anyone with information on Jasmine’s whereabouts can contact the Huntsville OPP detachment at (705)789-5551.
Further south, 21-year-old Andrew Bishop of East Gwillimbury was last seen late Sunday. Being out of touch is said to be uncharacteristic of Andrew, according to family. Andrew is described as:
- Male
- white
- 6’4”
- 150 lbs.
- Brown hair
- Brown eyes
Contact the York Regional Police Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext 7141, if you have any information on where Andrew’s whereabouts.