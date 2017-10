On the missing list – 24-year-old Kyle Shaeffer. OPP say he last seen Sunday on Invermara Court in Orillia. He could still be in Orillia, perhaps in Barrie. He’s described as:

6 feet tall

150 pounds

black hair and brown eyes

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).