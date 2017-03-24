Most Cancers “Not Your Fault”

As many as two thirds of cancers may have nothing to do with diet, chemicals or inherited genes. Researchers at Johns Hopkins Cancer Kimmel Center say random errors as cells divide may be the biggest single factor. They add most childhood cancers are the result of these random mutations. “We hope that this research offers comfort to the literally millions of patients who have had cancer but who have lived nearly perfect lifestyle — who have never smoked, who have avoided the sun … who exercise regularly,” Dr. Bert Vogelstein of the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center told a news conference. Click here for more information on this story.