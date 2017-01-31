Nearly Half Of Barrie Residents Have Registered As Organ Donors

Here’s good news: organ donations in Ontario were up 30 per cent last year. Even better, 43 per cent of Barrie residents are registered donors – well above the provincial average of 30 per cent.

there are currently 17 Barrie residents awaiting organ transplants. In addition, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre cared for the families of six organ donors in 2016, a 50 per cent increase over 2015. In 2016, 351 deceased organ donors and 256 living organ donors gave the gift of life to a record 1,302 transplant recipients. Nearly 2,400 tissue donors enhanced the lives of thousands through the gift of eyes, bone, skin, and heart valves. In the past decade (2007 – 2016), tissue donation has increased by 161 per cent in Ontario. Click here for information on how to Be A Doner.