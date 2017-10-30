Listen Live

New Tecumseth Man Accused of Striking Pedestrian, Guardrail

DUI Charges Laid Following Bolton-Area Crashes

By News

A New Tecumseth man is facing a slew of charges, after a pair of crashes in the Bolton area. The OPP got the call to Queen and Mill St. around 2:00 Sunday morning, after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. That vehicle reportedly fled north on Highway 50, later striking a guardrail just north of Bolton. Police say when they caught up to the suspect vehicle, the 24-year-old man behind the wheel reeked of booze. He was taken down to the station house to be charged, while the pedestrian, a 50-year-old man, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Related posts

Innisfil Fire Chief Says Loose Ash Caused Bungalow Fire

The Rap Sheet

Use Of E-Cigarettes By Teens Leads To Use of Tobacco Products – Study

Morrow Road Gets A Makeover

The Rap Sheet

Overdue Hunter Found Following Ground and Air Search Near Minden

Man Wanted For Questioning In Child Sex Assault

Working Alarm, Alert Neighbour, Prevent Fire From Spreading in Barrie Home

Barrie Keeps AA Credit Rating