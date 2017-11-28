Newspaper Closures A Symptom of a Greater Problem According to Media Watchdog

Many are still reeling after hearing their favourite local newspaper is shutting down. Thanks to some back room wheeling and dealing between two companies, the local papers Barrie Examiner, Orillia Packet & Times, Bradford Times, Collingwood Enterprise Bulletin, and the Innisfil Examiner have or will all close. The Friends of Canadian Broadcasting is a volunteer-based media watchdog group, and its spokesperson Ian Morrison says the closures represent a larger problem in Canada.

MP John Brassard says the closure of these papers means the news-consuming public needs to be more scrutinous.

Meanwhile, Morrison says politicians like Brassard need to scrutinize which side of the border advertising dollars are spent.

Whereas Brassard says this is the challenge in living in a capitalist society.

Metroland Media Group on Monday announced it had acquired 15 community papers from Postmedia, while daily newspapers Barrie Examiner and Orillia Packet & Times were closed effective immediately.