No GO Trains Out of Barrie This Weekend

You can forget about taking the Barrie GO train this weekend. No service today or tomorrow as the powers that be say they’re making improvements to the tracks along the line. The bus is an option, with GO Transit recommending the following routes:

“Allandale Waterfront to Union Station GO Buses will be available at 09:10, 09:55, 11:10, with the bus arriving at the Barrie South GO bus loop 15 minutes later, and will then run express to Union Station. Bus times back from Union Station are 16:20, 17:35, 18:50 and 21:40. Our regular weekend bus schedule will still operate as well.”