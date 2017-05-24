NoHotPets Campaign Gets Underway

SPCA says there’s no excuses as it launches a No Hot Pets campaign today. It is meant to enlighten pet owners on the dangers of leaving your four-legged friend locked in the car on a hot day, while a website has been created for pet owners to go online and pledge not to leave their animal in a vehicle. “Leaving your pet unattended in a vehicle is one of the most irresponsible things an owner can do. Leave your pet at home, and if you must take your pet make sure that someone is with it at all times,” says Megan Morrow, Manager, Barrie Animal Centre. “During the hot summer months, let’s keep everyone safe and cool.”