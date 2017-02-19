Listen Live

One Dead In Oro Medonte Snowmobile Crash

Second Sledder Suffered Minor Injury

By News

An Innisfil man is dead following a collision between two snowmobiles in Oro Medonte Saturday afternoon. The OPP say two sleds collided on Trail B, just off Oro Medonte Line 15, shortly before 2:00 Saturday afternoon. A 60-year-old man has succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash, while a 22-year-old man from Innsfil had minor injuries treated at hospital. No charges have been laid, while police continue to investigate.

