One Dead In Oro Medonte Snowmobile Crash

An Innisfil man is dead following a collision between two snowmobiles in Oro Medonte Saturday afternoon. The OPP say two sleds collided on Trail B, just off Oro Medonte Line 15, shortly before 2:00 Saturday afternoon. A 60-year-old man has succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash, while a 22-year-old man from Innsfil had minor injuries treated at hospital. No charges have been laid, while police continue to investigate.