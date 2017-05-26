Ontarians Feel Safe in Their Communities and Are Satisfied with Provincial Police: Survey

The vast majority of Ontarians feel safe in their communities and are happy with the OPP. That’s the end result of an annual Community Satisfaction Survey that polled people from across the province from January 5th to March 18th. The report included questions about OPP services such as the handling of crime, highway safety and traffic enforcement, as well as marine and ATV patrols and responses to major occurrences. The survey shows nearly 97% of respondents felt “safe” or “very safe” in their community, while a hair shy of 96% felt “satisfied” or “very satisfied” with the quality of service provided by the provincial police. You can read the survey for yourself right here.