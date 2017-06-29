Ontario Fire Marshall Investigates “Suspicious” Explosion

York Regional Police and the Ontario Fire Marshall’s office are investigating an explosion that happened in Vaughn this morning. Officers were called to the area of Highway 7 and the 400 around 5:30am, where a cafe has had a full exterior wall totally blown out. Officials confirm they are investigating the incident as suspicious, though the cause of the blast is still unknown. They have a 33 year old man in custody who is allegedly connected. RCMP confirm that this same cafe was included in a series of illegal gambling raids last year, though its not clear if today’s incident is connected.