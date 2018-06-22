Listen Live

Ontario Lt. Governor Christens Police Boat Boat Named For Her Predecessor

The John Graves Simcoe Launched Friday, Named for Upper Canada's First Lieutenant Governor

By News

An appropriate christening down in Lefroy today, as Ontario’s Lieutenant Governor was on hand for the naming of the South Simcoe Police boat John Graves Simcoe. The craft is named after the first Lt. Gov of what was then Upper Canada, Dowdeswell’s predecessor. The christening at Lefroy Harbour saw the current Lt. Governor pour champagne across the bow of the new watercraft instead of smashing the bottle, because as she later pointed out, the environment had to be considered.


The christening was followed by a five-gun salute from some local 1812 Redcoats.


This marked Lieutenant Governor Dowdeswell’s first visit to Innisfil, and began with private meetings in the morning with Mayor Gord Wauchope and a roundtable discussion with community leaders.

Related posts

Innisfil Fire Chief On To Bigger and Better Things

Wheels In Motion For New School, Community Centre, Childcare Facility In Oro Medonte

Firefighters Warn Of Phone Scam

Mercury Rising – City of Barrie Wants Yours

More Than 200 Speeding Tickets Issued During Week-Long Traffic Safety Campaign

Summer Solstice 2018 in Pictures

Water Supply Could Have Been Tainted By Drug User, Says Cops

Kids’ Physical Inactivity Affecting Their Brains

The Rap Sheet