Listen Live

Orillia Man Seriously Hurt In Mississauga

Two men charged with Attempted Murder

By News

A 20-year-old Orillia man suffered life-threatening injuries this week in an attack in Mississauga. Peel Regional Police say John Stubbs-Hogarth was run down Wednesday afternoon near Dixie Mall after he and two others were involved in an altercation nearby. Police say the driver, using the vehicle as a weapon, intentionally struck the victim and then fled the scene. Two men, ages 19 and 20, have turned themselves in. They’ve been charged with Attempted Murder.

Related posts

Police Launch Safe Boating Campaign

Orillia Host Public Forum on Deal With Hydro One

Semi-Formal Supports Soccer Team at OFSAA

Victoria Day

Clearview Man Accused of Drunkenly Stealing, Crashing School Bus

Skilled Trades Expo Aimed At Kids and Adults Alike

UPDATE: Driver Charged After Fatal Pedestrian-Involved Collision in Bradford

Collingwood OPP Cleared Of Broken Ankle Culpability

Heavy Knapsacks May Not Be A Pain In The Back For Kids