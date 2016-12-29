Over 800 Feet Of Hose Needed To Combat Singhampton-Area Fire

A fire near Singhampton brought out lots of hose. Clearview Fire got to the rural Grey Road 31 address around 8:00 last night, and laid over 800 feet of hose from the road to supply water. It was brought under control before midnight, while firefighters stayed on scene to douse hot spots. The resident was able to get out and call 911 safely from a neighbour, but one firefighter was sent to hospital as a precaution after a fall. Cause and damage estimate are forthcoming.